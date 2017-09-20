Police looking for burglary suspects who shot at Cleveland homeo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police looking for burglary suspects who shot at Cleveland homeowner

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police said the Cleveland homeowner was shot at nine times. (Source WOIO) Police said the Cleveland homeowner was shot at nine times. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Department said they are looking for two burglary suspects who shot at a homeowner.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 on the 4500 block of Admiral Drive. David Lehecka told police he heard someone knocking on his front door.

Investigators said when Lehecka answered his door, no one was there.

Police said the 31-year-old noticed an unoccupied white Mazda in his driveway. Authorities said the homeowner went to his rear door.

Lehecka said when the suspects saw him, they ran toward the car. Investigators said the suspects jumped into the Mazda and fired nine times at the victim before driving away from the scene.

Lehecka suffered minor injuries, police said the suspects are possibly connected to multiple burglaries. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:51:50 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

  • Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:05:29 GMT
    Source: thedadbag.comSource: thedadbag.com

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:50:33 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly