Police looking for burglary suspects who shot at Cleveland homeowner

Police said the Cleveland homeowner was shot at nine times. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said they are looking for two burglary suspects who shot at a homeowner.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 on the 4500 block of Admiral Drive. David Lehecka told police he heard someone knocking on his front door.

Investigators said when Lehecka answered his door, no one was there.

Police said the 31-year-old noticed an unoccupied white Mazda in his driveway. Authorities said the homeowner went to his rear door.

Lehecka said when the suspects saw him, they ran toward the car. Investigators said the suspects jumped into the Mazda and fired nine times at the victim before driving away from the scene.

Lehecka suffered minor injuries, police said the suspects are possibly connected to multiple burglaries.

