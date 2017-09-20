The Day of Atonement on CLE 43

The Holiest Day on God's Calendar

What God has in store for you is beyond what you could ever ask or imagine, and it's promised to all those who obey His command to celebrate the feast season of Atonement and Tabernacles — and honor Him on His holiest day of the year, the Day of Atonement, which begins at sundown Friday, September 29!



Send in your prayer requests before the Day of Atonement and sign up for the "10 Days of Awe" teaching series between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.

Pastor Rod Parsley on CLE 43 this week!

Breakthrough with Rod Parsley

Weekly and daily broadcasts of dynamic preaching which focus on the authority of the Gospel and the power of God to transform lives!



The Breakthrough with Rod Parsley broadcast is taking sound biblical doctrine and the Gospel of Jesus Christ "to all people," reaching over 200 nations, on multiple satellites that provide a signal to virtually the entire globe. More than 680 million households receive Breakthrough on a global basis seven days a week, 365 days a year. Included are more than 100 million households in the United States alone, presented through multiple networks and airtimes.



Breakthrough is the worldwide soul-winning media ministry of Rod Parsley, advancing the kingdom of God around the world through the eye of the camera. Multiplied tens of thousands are being challenged to become redemptive agents of change for kingdom advancement in their communities and homes.



With practical teaching helping to grow strong Christians, Breakthrough with Rod Parsley makes a significant impact by boldly proclaiming the authority of Jesus Christ to save, heal and transform. Breakthrough with Rod Parsley is committed to reaching this generation with relevant truth to meet the challenges of the real world.