Man charged with murdering 2-year-old out on bond - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man charged with murdering 2-year-old out on bond

Terrell Willis (Source: Cleveland Division of Police) Terrell Willis (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The 25-year-old man charged for murdering his girlfriend's 2-year-old son is now out on bond.

Terrell Dontay Willis is charged with killing Marcellus Furr. On Sept. 20 his bond was reduced to $25,000, and he was released. 

Willis is on home detention with GPS monitoring. He is only permitted to leave the house for court hearings and meetings with his attorney.

He is not allowed to have contact with the victim's family. 

Police officers were called to the 4000 block of East 173rd Street on Dec. 11, 2016 to assist EMS for a toddler in full arrest with blunt trauma to his head.

When officers arrived, Willis, who is not the child’s father, told investigators that the child had fallen and hit his head. The child had suffered multiple internal injuries along with the blunt trauma to his head. 

EMS transported the child to University Hospitals where doctors determined that he was brain dead. The toddler was declared dead on Dec. 14.

His next court appearance is on Sept. 27.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:51:50 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

  • Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:05:29 GMT
    Source: thedadbag.comSource: thedadbag.com

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:50:33 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly