Man charged with murdering 2-year-old out on bond

The 25-year-old man charged for murdering his girlfriend's 2-year-old son is now out on bond.

Terrell Dontay Willis is charged with killing Marcellus Furr. On Sept. 20 his bond was reduced to $25,000, and he was released.

Willis is on home detention with GPS monitoring. He is only permitted to leave the house for court hearings and meetings with his attorney.

He is not allowed to have contact with the victim's family.

Police officers were called to the 4000 block of East 173rd Street on Dec. 11, 2016 to assist EMS for a toddler in full arrest with blunt trauma to his head.

When officers arrived, Willis, who is not the child’s father, told investigators that the child had fallen and hit his head. The child had suffered multiple internal injuries along with the blunt trauma to his head.

EMS transported the child to University Hospitals where doctors determined that he was brain dead. The toddler was declared dead on Dec. 14.

His next court appearance is on Sept. 27.

