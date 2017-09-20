Copy-Man arraigned in beating death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

Terrell Dontay Willis, 25, was arraigned Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

Police officers were called to the 4000 block of E. 173rd Street on Dec. 11 to assist EMS for a toddler in full arrest with blunt trauma to his head.

When officers arrived, they interviewed Willis, who was with victim. Willis, who is not the child’s father, told investigators that the child had fallen and hit his head. The child had suffered multiple internal injuries along with the blunt trauma to his head.

EMS transported the child to University Hospitals where doctors determined that he was brain dead. The toddler was declared dead on Dec. 14.

Willis was arrested at the hospital on December 11.

Homicide investigators are handling the case. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death.

Willis' bond was set at $500,000. He was also given a no contact order.

The case will go to a grand jury.

