Man arraigned in beating death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Copy-Man arraigned in beating death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

Terrell Willis (Source: Cleveland Division of Police) Terrell Willis (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Terrell Dontay Willis, 25, was arraigned Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son

Police officers were called to the 4000 block of E. 173rd Street on Dec. 11 to assist EMS for a toddler in full arrest with blunt trauma to his head.

When officers arrived, they interviewed Willis, who was with victim. Willis, who is not the child’s father, told investigators that the child had fallen and hit his head. The child had suffered multiple internal injuries along with the blunt trauma to his head. 

EMS transported the child to University Hospitals where doctors determined that he was brain dead. The toddler was declared dead on Dec. 14.

Willis was arrested at the hospital on December 11.

Homicide investigators are handling the case. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death.

Willis' bond was set at $500,000. He was also given a no contact order.

The case will go to a grand jury.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:51:50 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

  • Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:05:29 GMT
    Source: thedadbag.comSource: thedadbag.com

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:50:33 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly