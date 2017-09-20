University of Akron offering online courses to battle opioid addiction

Students have been taking courses in addiction and counseling. Akron is the only university in the state to offer these courses entirely online. (Source WOIO)

The University of Akron's School of Social Work is giving a dose of reality when it comes to fighting one of Ohio's biggest battles: the opioid crisis.

"There's a huge part where we need to educate our community and work on changing the stigma of those who are using," MSW student Megan Solsman said.

Students have been taking courses in addiction and counseling. Akron is the only university in the state to offer these courses entirely online.

Current and former students said the convenience is a plus, but it's the subject that really matters to them.

"It's a good experience because we were able to learn about how addictions start as well as biological reasons, environmental reasons and how those continue through a person's life," student Marisa Campbell said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that opioids kill more than 33,000 people annually. In Ohio more than 4,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, a record 36 percent increase from the previous year.

Professor John Ellis said it's critical. He recently taught a class called "America's Opioid Epidemic."

"Ultimately a university is a community partner. We are where the next emerging nurses, social workers, lawyers and doctors are coming from so we really have to synchronize our curriculum to what the community needs," he said.

It doesn't just stop in the classroom. There are internships, fellowships and opportunities where students apply some of what they learned out in the field. Lessons they believe that can make a difference.

"There's obviously a huge epidemic right now and we need people in the addiction field and so I think it's something where there's always gonna be a need for it and I'd like to be an advocate for them," Solsman said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the addictions workforce is expected to grow by 22 percent in the next six years.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.