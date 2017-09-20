Tonight at 6: Chemicals found at east side park - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tonight at 6: Chemicals found at east side park

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tonight, we now know what's buried beneath an east side park.

There are high levels of cancer causing chemicals.

And, see the revitalization program a Cleveland suburb is working on.

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:51:50 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

  • Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:05:29 GMT
    Source: thedadbag.comSource: thedadbag.com

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:50:33 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

