Cleveland Brown Isaiah Crowell wants the ball, and he wants to get paid

Contrary to popular belief, the Cleveland Browns actually can run the football.

Duke Johnson proved it early in the fourth quarter on Sunday, with a dazzling run down to the Ravens 3 yard line.

But a not-so-funny thing happened on the very next play. Hue Jackson decided to give the ball neither Duke, nor to the Isaiah Crowell. Instead, he chose QB DeShone Kizer, still in a fog from his migraine, to run it in from three yards out. Bad call.

Kizer lost four yards, and was intercepted in the end zone on the following play.

A sign of where the Browns are right now, especially with Crowell, who wants the ball more.

"I'm sure he does," Hue Jackson said with a chuckle on Wednesday. "I don't blame him."

But, the Browns still aren't giving him the pigskin.

"I think what he feels is fair, but within the structure of our offense and what we are trying to do at certain times, I think he gets it", Jackson told reporters. "I think a lot of guys want the ball. I think there are about five or six of them saying, 'Coach, I will do it,' but I get it. We will get there."

Crowell says that he's not one of the players lobbying for the ball. But that doesn't mean he doesn't want it.

"I haven't really said anything about it just because the first game, I feel like I had a good bit of carries," Crowell said. "I just feel like things didn't go the way we wanted them to. Last game, I understand the situation. We just can't have so many turnovers and we just haven't been able to keep the ball or been able to run the ball as much as we want to, but it is just the second game. We are on Week 3 now so I hope it gets better, but I haven't said anything about it. I am just controlling what I can control. That is all I can do."

A lot of things happen to a game plan once things start to play out. A few penalties, a couple of sacks, a turnover. Suddenly, you look up and you're down 14 points. And in fairness to the Browns, they did start their first two drives with back to back handoffs to Crowell. They try to get him going, and when that fails, they seldom return.

"I don't think you just all of the sudden hand the ball – because we have five linemen on the team who think they have already been together for three months and we are ready to go – I said we are going to run the football, and when we are ready to, we will", Jackson said.

The Browns dished out a ton of money for that offensive line. If they start clicking on the ground, that could mean a ton of money for Crowell. Maybe here, maybe somewhere else, but the guy wants to get paid, and averaging 2.6 yards per carry is not going to get him the money.

Crowell admits that he's constantly thinking about landing a new contract.

"During the game, after the game, before the game," Crowell said with a laugh.

If the Browns don't get the ground game going soon, against the Colts, Bengals and Jets, there won't be a lot of laughing going on in Berea.

