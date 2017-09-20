Andrew W.K. salutes Cleveland 19's hard partying Indians coverag - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Andrew W.K. salutes Cleveland 19's hard partying Indians coverage

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Cleveland Indians celebrated with a little bubbly on Sunday after clinching the AL Central. (Source: WOIO) The Cleveland Indians celebrated with a little bubbly on Sunday after clinching the AL Central. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Andrew W.K. sent a shout out to Cleveland 19's own Mark Schwab on Wednesday, after Schwab offered the rocker some on-air props during a recent Cleveland Indians segment. 

Schwab referenced W.K. -- a musician known for "Party Hard" and "We Want Fun" -- while he aired footage of the Indians popping champagne bottles to celebrate the Tribe's clinching of the American League Central.

All we can say is: party on.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:51:50 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

  • Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:05:29 GMT
    Source: thedadbag.comSource: thedadbag.com

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:50:33 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly