Andrew W.K. salutes Cleveland 19's hard partying Indians coverage

The Cleveland Indians celebrated with a little bubbly on Sunday after clinching the AL Central. (Source: WOIO)

Andrew W.K. sent a shout out to Cleveland 19's own Mark Schwab on Wednesday, after Schwab offered the rocker some on-air props during a recent Cleveland Indians segment.

This sportscaster has a deep understanding of partying... pic.twitter.com/wEBy49NWxO — ANDREW W.K. (@AndrewWK) September 20, 2017

Schwab referenced W.K. -- a musician known for "Party Hard" and "We Want Fun" -- while he aired footage of the Indians popping champagne bottles to celebrate the Tribe's clinching of the American League Central.

All we can say is: party on.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.