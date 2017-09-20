LeBron James encourages world leaders to "step up" during Bloomb - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James encourages world leaders to "step up" during Bloomberg's inaugural Global Business Forum

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
NEW YORK, NY (WOIO) -

NBA superstar LeBron James opened Bloomberg's inaugural Global Business Forum in New York City on Wednesday.

He kicked off the event by appearing in the opening video presentation, saying, "I was asked to start this meeting to set the tone, to talk about leadership. But I don't think anyone in this room really needs me to set a tone. We all know what's happening right now. How hard it is suddenly to understand so much in this world. You're in this room for a reason ... we all know the world needs us to step up."

Get his full remarks, accompanied by Bloomberg's overarching message, in the video below:

The King was in good company, as he spoke to more than 50 heads of state, 250 international CEOs and other world leaders and luminaries.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:31:07 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

  • Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:05:29 GMT
    Source: thedadbag.comSource: thedadbag.com

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

    Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

    More >>

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:50:33 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly