LeBron James encourages world leaders to "step up" during Bloomberg's inaugural Global Business Forum

NBA superstar LeBron James opened Bloomberg's inaugural Global Business Forum in New York City on Wednesday.

He kicked off the event by appearing in the opening video presentation, saying, "I was asked to start this meeting to set the tone, to talk about leadership. But I don't think anyone in this room really needs me to set a tone. We all know what's happening right now. How hard it is suddenly to understand so much in this world. You're in this room for a reason ... we all know the world needs us to step up."

Get his full remarks, accompanied by Bloomberg's overarching message, in the video below:

The King was in good company, as he spoke to more than 50 heads of state, 250 international CEOs and other world leaders and luminaries.

