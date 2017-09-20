Portage County burglary leads to meth bust, multiple arrests - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Portage County burglary leads to meth bust, multiple arrests

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A stolen safe found in a Portage County church triggered a joint investigation that ended with a meth bust and the arrest of eight people, according to the Portage County Drug Task Force.

It all started with a Sept. 15 burglary in Shalersville, where a safe containing cash, a handgun and jewelry was reported stolen.

The recovery of the safe, police say, led them to suspects with prior drug arrests who were staying at a Super 8 and Days Inn in Brimfield Township.

Investigators then established surveillance and caught a break when a pair of the suspects sped away from their motel room. Police pulled them over and found 35 grams of crystal meth that had been stashed in a hidden compartment.

The motel rooms were searched next, where police found cash and property connected to the Shalersville burglary.

They also found stolen jewelry, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools related to drug activity and distribution, and additional crystal meth.

Arrested and charged for their involvement in the burglary included:

  • Frank Mudery, III, 28, of Ravenna
  • Heather Mudery, 26, of Ravenna
  • Eric Vanderhoff, 28, of Ravenna
  • Brianna Fisher, 19, of Ravenna
  • Jason Little, 41, of Kent
  • Tyler Bianca, 23, of Mansfield
  • Gabrielle Murphy, 21, of Akron
  • Hunter Myers, 19, of Ravenna

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is still under way, and investigators will seek additional charges once the case is presented to the Portage County Grand Jury.

