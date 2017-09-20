Police plan crackdown on underage drinking, complicit parents ah - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police plan crackdown on underage drinking, complicit parents ahead of homecoming

Posted by Shelby Miller, Cleveland 19 reporter
Uniontown Police have launched a citywide crackdown on underage drinking. (Source: AP Images) Uniontown Police have launched a citywide crackdown on underage drinking. (Source: AP Images)
UNIONTOWN, OH (WOIO) -

Uniontown police went door-to-door Wednesday and handed out nearly 500 fliers across town. 

Officers are doing everything they can to crack down on underage drinking and parents who allow it. 

"You have kids who are under the age of 17, 16 years old, 15 possibly, that don't know, they don't truly know, the effects of alcohol and how it's going to affect them," said Uniontown Police Sgt. Michael Batchik. 

Lake High School's homecoming is Saturday. Police want kids to celebrate, but without booze. This week they began hearing about drinking parties planned by kids and their complicit parents.

"I sure hope my kids never go to parties like that," said Heather Boyd. 

Boyd has two kids that go to Lake Local Schools. She's stunned by what some parents do.

"I think it's ridiculous. I don't see why parents would. My kid is 15 and I have a 13-year-old and I would never, ever provide alcohol for them," she said. 

Uniontown Police posted a lengthy message on Facebook to prove a point and tell parents they mean business.

House parties are the number one spot for underage drinking. Statistics show 29 percent of teens know parents who buy alcohol for kids and 25 percent have been to a house party with alcohol in the last two months.

"It leads to all kinds of things. It could lead to kids getting DUIs, crashes, kids that become physically ill from drinking too much. It could lead to numerous things," said Sgt. Batchik.

Alcohol is a leading factor in teen deadly car crashes, unintentional injuries, homicides and suicides. It's also linked to two-thirds of teen sexual assaults and rapes.

On top of teens possibly getting hurt, there are legal consequences, too. Parents could be fined $1,000 and go to jail for months.  

Uniontown Police said the high school plans to host an alcohol-free homecoming after party. 

