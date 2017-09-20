Cleveland Indian Michael Brantley will likely miss start of 2017 MLB postseason

Michael Brantley had a second opinion evaluation with foot and ankle specialist Dr. Thomas Clanton in Vail, Colorado on Monday.

Clanton confirmed that the star outfielder is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain along with right ankle synovitis, according to Bart Swain, director of baseball information for the Cleveland Indians.

He remains shut down from all running activity for another seven to 10 days, which all but confirms that Brantley will be out for the start of the 2017 postseason.

Brantley, 30, is hitting .299 with 20 doubles, nine home runs, and 11 steals in 12 attempts in 88 games this year, according to MLB.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.