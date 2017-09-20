Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico broken, battered - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico broken, battered

Cousins of Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra prepared their homes in Puerto Rico for the wrath of Hurricane Maria. (Source: WOIO) Cousins of Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra prepared their homes in Puerto Rico for the wrath of Hurricane Maria. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra has family who live in Puerto Rico, but as Hurricane Maria made landfall Wednesday morning, she lost contact with everyone. Here's what she's heard and seen so far.

When Maria comes knocking at your door with Category 4 winds, it sounds and feels like a freight train.   

Then you hear the howl of the wind, which sounds like a woman screaming.

Maria landed in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico near Fajardo on Wednesday, destroying practically everything in its path.

We knew it would be bad but didn't think streets would become rivers like one in Guayama.

Because 100 percent of the island is without power, loved ones are trying to reach out through social media. 

I still haven't been able to contact my friends and family in Puerto Rico. I'm heartbroken.

Puerto Ricans are calling it the longest day of their lives.

Even actress Rosie Perez said she's, “beyond worried.” 

And as videos steam in, like one from Rio Piedras, we are seeing what the experts have said all along.  

All of Puerto Rico would be hit. No one would be spared.

