Cleveland mayoral candidate Zack Reed strongly opposed to dirt bike project given toxicity findings

The designated site of Cleveland's proposed dirt bike track has elevated levels of lead and arsenic, according to a report Cleveland 19 just obtained from the city.

Per the 600-page report, commissioned by the city, the dirt bike site contains unacceptable levels of toxic chemicals.

Sara Goldenberg followed up on the story Carl Monday first exposed earlier on Wednesday.

The dirt bike track has been a controversial project since the beginning.

The proposed site is located at East 72nd Street and Carson Avenue.

It was used for dumping waste by local companies up until the 1950s.

Cleveland 19 presented the findings of the report to Gerald Matisoff, an environmental scientist at Case Western Reserve University.

The report says some of the samples taken at the site exceed the target hazard index, and show elevated cancer risks.

Matisoff determined the elevated concentrations aren't particularly high, and the risk of cancer is small.

He believes the park site is a lot like other properties in the city, contaminated with lead and arsenic.

City council member and mayoral candidate Zack Reed has been against the project.

“We now know that we've got an environmental nightmare on our hands. We have the funding in place to clean it up, let's clean it up, come back to the community and have a conversation about what do they want. Because they clearly do not want a dirt bike track,” Reed said.

Reed wants to see the $2.4 million price tag of the project poured into cleaning the site up.

“No matter what we do we shouldn't build anything down there where young people, kids, are gonna be affected, period,” Reed said.

Cleveland 19 reached out to Mayor Frank Jackson for a comment on the report.

He has been strongly behind the plan to build the dirt bike track.

We were directed to the chief operating officer for our interview instead.

“This is something we expected. It's an old industrial site,” said Darnell Brown, the chief operating officer of Cleveland.

Brown says they set aside $1.1 million to shield the contamination from the park.

“That is to establish a two-foot barrier, which generally is clay. That is for the purpose of generally making sure that nothing percolates, once the clay barrier is there nothing percolates down through the clay barrier,” Brown said.

Cleveland 19 asked if the city considered moving the site after getting the report back.

Brown told us no, because he says the site meets the standards for recreation.

“When it's constructed it will be safe, absolutely,” he said.

Officials expect construction on the dirt bike park to start in the next 30 to 45 days.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.