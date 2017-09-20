Cleveland mayoral candidate Zack Reed strongly opposed to dirt bike project given toxicity findings

Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers. According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.More >>
Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.More >>
As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.More >>
It's the newest apartment complex being put up in Ohio City's Hingetown neighborhood and it's taking shape. The corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue has been ugly and forgotten for decades, and fallen behind its brother corner at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue where the West Side Market is located.More >>
The fast-food chain said that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by Honest Kids, a brand which has less sugar.More >>
