How to help victims of the earthquake in Mexico

Survivors continue to be pulled from the rubble after a 7.1earthquake struck Mexico Tuesday, killing at least 226 people.

Death toll rises in earthquake

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto says efforts are underway to help those left without homes.

According to CBSNEWS.com, for those looking to donate to victims and organizations assisting in the relief effort, a spokesman for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said the agency recommends donating cash to groups working on the ground. Cash donations are considered the most effective way to help after a natural disaster, since donating material goods can tie up resources need to transport and distribute the supplies.

Here are some organizations working on the ground to help victims:

Oxfam Mexico

Mexican Red Cross

Save the Children

