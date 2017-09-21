Lindor, Indians hold off Angels 6-5 for 26th win in 27 games

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Francisco Lindor snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the remarkable Cleveland Indians held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Wednesday night for their 26th victory in 27 games.

It was Lindor's 31st home run of the season, most by a switch-hitting shortstop in major league history.

C.J. Cron's solo shot and RBI single accounted for the first two runs for Los Angeles, which remained 1½ games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card. The loss by the Angels clinched a playoff spot for AL East-leading Boston.

The Indians have beaten the Angels 10 consecutive times.

Tyler Olson (1-0) won in relief of Josh Tomlin, who allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.