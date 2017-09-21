Students celebrate peace with pinwheels - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Students celebrate peace with pinwheels

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Students celebrate Pinwheels for Peace at Horizon Science Academy Denison Middle School. (Source: WOIO) Students celebrate Pinwheels for Peace at Horizon Science Academy Denison Middle School. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Students at Horizon Science Academy Denison Middle School will be participating in the Pinwheels for Peace activity to celebrate the International Day of Peace on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Students will place more than 150 pinwheels, along with signs, in the front yard of the school to raise awareness and to encourage people to peacefully resolve conflicts worldwide and at home.

Teachers and students will have conversations that will examine areas of the world that are experiencing unrest.

The day is also a day of non-violence for the world. There will be a cease-fire in Afghanistan on Thursday. 

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

