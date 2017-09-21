FREE queso at Moe's all day

If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.

Known for its famous Queso, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving it away all day.

It's part of the restaurant's own annual holiday, "Free Queso Day".

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE NEAREST LOCATION

Customers can walk in receive a free six-ounce cup of Moe's Famous Queso and complimentary chips, no purchase necessary.

This is the eighth year for the event.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.