FREE queso at Moe's all day

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.

Known for its famous Queso, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving it away all day.

It's part of the restaurant's own annual holiday, "Free Queso Day".  

Customers can walk in receive a free six-ounce cup of Moe's Famous Queso and complimentary chips, no purchase necessary. 

This is the eighth year for the event.

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 12:04:11 GMT
