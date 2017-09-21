Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24.

"Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. Both females join the Zoo's long-term resident "Mokolo," a 30-year-old male silverback gorilla.

Fredrika and Kebi Moya bonded for several weeks before being introduced to Mokolo. The group continues to successfully bond as they establish their social structure and will soon be visible in their habitat for public to meet, according to zoo officials.

The two female gorillas were selected to create this troop based on an examination of their social experience and behavioral characteristics

On Sunday, September 24, visitors to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are invited to learn more about the species and celebrate World Gorilla Day at the Zoo's Stillwater Place. Activities will include talks from our gorilla keepers and researchers, crafts and games, opportunities to take action for gorilla conservation and a video introduction to the Zoo's new female gorillas.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.