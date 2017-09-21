Fear and fun awaits at Cedar Point's HalloWeekends

Cedar Point's fall attraction HalloWeekends has returned with more frights than ever before.

More than 20 new frightening features debut at HalloWeekends this year, which started on Sept. 15. The attractions include six haunted mazes, six outdoor fright zones, parades, and Halloween-themed shows, rides, and more.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is more family-orientated, with parades, crafts, costume contests and more. Surprises include:

Hexed Spellbound - A haunted maze filled with witches, but without all the scares of the adult haunted attractions.

A haunted maze filled with witches, but without all the scares of the adult haunted attractions. Camp Spooky - Three areas for kids with rides and decorations.

Three areas for kids with rides and decorations. The Magical House on Boo Hill - A mysterious not-so-scary maze.

A mysterious not-so-scary maze. Monster Under My Bed - A family show that explores what could be lurking underneath the bed at night.

A family show that explores what could be lurking underneath the bed at night. Spooky Snoopy Eye Spy - Kids help Snoopy find spooky-fun objects.

Kids help Snoopy find spooky-fun objects. Pigpen's Corn Box - A sandbox play area full of thousands of corn kernels.

Cedar Point transforms at night and the scarier zombies, monsters, and creatures roam the park. Feel daring? Try these haunted attractions:

Deprivation - Guests must find their way out of a maze in total darkness, testing fears of claustrophobia and strange sounds.

Guests must find their way out of a maze in total darkness, testing fears of claustrophobia and strange sounds. Fearground Freakshow - This haunted attraction is a circus-themed maze full of freakshow creatures.

This haunted attraction is a circus-themed maze full of freakshow creatures. Harvest Fear - FrontierTown is turned into a harvest fair, but guests should be aware of what lurks in the cornstalks.

FrontierTown is turned into a harvest fair, but guests should be aware of what lurks in the cornstalks. Midnight Syndicate Live - Cedar Point performers play haunting music and put on a startling performance live on stage.

In addition to the haunted houses, mazes, and spooky performances, several of the park's rides have been transformed into Halloween attractions. Cedar Creek Mystic Mine Ride, Monster, Ocean Motion, and Witches' Wheel have all been tweaked with special effects, scary music, and more.

HalloWeekends is not like any other time of the year at Cedar Point. Thousands of carved pumpkins will light up at night for an incredible display. The food shacks will also offer a variety of fall favorites, including pumpkin-flavored dessert treats and corn-on-the-cob.

HalloWeekends is open every Friday night, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 29.

