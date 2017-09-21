Court hearing continued for man claiming police brutality - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Court hearing continued for man claiming police brutality

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Richard Hubbard III appears in court. (Source: WOIO) Richard Hubbard III appears in court. (Source: WOIO)
Richard Hubbard III (Source: Euclid Police) Richard Hubbard III (Source: Euclid Police)
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

A Euclid man claiming police brutality will be back in court next  month.

Richard Hubbard III, 25, appeared in Euclid Municipal Court Thursday morning but the hearing was continued until Oct. 21.

Hubbard is charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

Euclid Police release dashcam video of arrest after Facebook video goes viral

He is currently out on bond after pleading not guilty last month. 

Retired African-American cops speak out against Euclid officer involved in viral arrest

Hubbard's violent arrest received national attention after white Euclid police officer, Michael Amiott, repeatedly punched Hubbard, who is black, in his head and hit it numerous times on the pavement. The August 12 incident was caught on police dashcam and cell phone video. 

Officer Amiott was suspended for 45 days for his actions. Amiott has been with the department for three years.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

    •   
