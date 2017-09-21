Mayor Frank Jackson's press conferences have more than doubled since 2015

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson has held more press conferences and media events in this year -- an election year -- than he has in years past.

According to emails Cleveland 19 has received from the City of Cleveland and press releases listed on the city’s website since 2015, Jackson has already doubled his planned media appearances this year, compared to 2015.

In 2015, Jackson had 27 planned media appearances, this included events like police promotions ceremonies, a Veterans Day event, and the swearing in of various city employees.

In 2016, Jackson held 36 media events, including one each day during the Republican National Convention.

So far this year, Jackson has had 55 media events, double the number he had in 2015. This included a press conference Thursday where Cleveland 19 asked him if the increase in availability had to do with his re-election bid.

He said in response to the question, "No, it's because you need to know the facts."

Cleveland 19 pressed as to why there were fewer press conferences in 2015 and 2016.

Jackson replied by saying, "Well, I don't know if there were fewer press conferences as much as we're focusing on what people are concerned about. People are concerned about violence and they're particularly concerned about gun violence."

If the election year isn't a driver of the increase, Cleveland 19 asked Jackson if he plans to have more press conferences like the one on Thursday, perhaps even quarterly, if he is reelected.

"We, yes we plan, but even more than planning press conferences we plan on putting people in jail, we plan on confiscating guns, we plan on indicting shootings, murderers, felonious assault people, we plan on doing all those things to make this community safe."

After the mayor was finished with his response, and despite the Chief of the Cleveland Division of Police, Calvin Williams, being asked a different question, Williams decided to weigh in.

"I can't stress enough, we want to make sure people understand our shooting are down in 2017 versus 2016, and '15 and they're down because of things like this that are being done by our partners, our gang impact squad, our NICE squad, the men and women who drive in those black cars every day. This isn't a political thing this is to let our community know we care about what's happening and we're out here actually doing something about it contrary to other people's opinions," said Williams.

Cleveland 19 asked Williams if his last comment referred to another mayoral candidate, Zack Reed, Williams replied, "Contrary to anybody's opinion, I mean it speaks for itself."

Cleveland 19 shared the different yearly numbers of media availabilities with city spokesperson Dan Williams who said he wasn't sure why there were more this year.

Jackson filed for re-election in June of this year. If elected, he would be the first Cleveland mayor ever elected to four terms.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.