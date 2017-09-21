Tickets still available for Cleveland Indians final homestand - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tickets still available for Cleveland Indians final homestand

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Fans can purchase playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Fans can purchase playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson).
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tickets are still available for the Cleveland Indians final homestand of the regular season, but you might want to buy them ahead of time.

Assistant Director of Communications Joel Hammond said the Indians will likely sell out the second to last home game of regular season on Sept. 30 against the Chicago White Sox.

  • Around 18 thousand tickets have been sold for the game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 26.
  • Around 18 thousand tickets have been sold for the game against the Twins on Sept. 27.
  • Around 18 thousand tickets have been sold for the game against the Twins on Sept. 28.
  • The Indians have sold 22 thousand tickets for the game against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 29.
  • Hammond said the Indians will likely sell out against the White Sox on Sept. 30.
  • The Indians have sold 25 thousand tickets for final the regular season game of the year against the White Sox on Oct. 1.

There will be a fireworks show after the game on Sept. 30. Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases on Oct. 1. 

Fans can purchase playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. The Indians have sold more than 2 million tickets this season, this is the first time they have passed this milestone since 2008.

Tickets for the final six home games of the year can be purchased at this link

