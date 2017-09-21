Browns, Cedar Point team up for Bengals game incentive - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns, Cedar Point team up for Bengals game incentive

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cedar Point and Cleveland Browns teaming up for promotion. (Source: WOIO) Cedar Point and Cleveland Browns teaming up for promotion. (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Browns. (Source: WOIO) Cleveland Browns. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cedar Point and the Cleveland Browns are teaming up for a promotion.

Next Sunday, every fan in attendance at the Cincinnati Bengals game at FirstEnergy Stadium will receive one free ticket to Cedar Point, valid for any day next season.  

Once they get to the stadium all fans will receive a “boarding pass” with a unique code that must be redeemed online at cedarpoint.com/Browns following the game.

Once redeemed, fans will receive an e-ticket. Fans have from 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2017 to redeem their free ticket.

"Cedar Point is iconic for our state and throughout the globe so we are thrilled that The Roller Coaster Capital of the World will be part of this year’s Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium," said Browns vice president of corporate partnerships Randy Domain. 

Tickets for the Browns-Bengals game on Oct. 1 can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:04:28 GMT
    Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

  • FREE queso at Moe's all day

    FREE queso at Moe's all day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 12:04:11 GMT
    Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:31:07 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly