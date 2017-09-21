Browns, Cedar Point team up for Bengals game incentive

Cedar Point and the Cleveland Browns are teaming up for a promotion.

Next Sunday, every fan in attendance at the Cincinnati Bengals game at FirstEnergy Stadium will receive one free ticket to Cedar Point, valid for any day next season.

Once they get to the stadium all fans will receive a “boarding pass” with a unique code that must be redeemed online at cedarpoint.com/Browns following the game.

Once redeemed, fans will receive an e-ticket. Fans have from 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2017 to redeem their free ticket.

"Cedar Point is iconic for our state and throughout the globe so we are thrilled that The Roller Coaster Capital of the World will be part of this year’s Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium," said Browns vice president of corporate partnerships Randy Domain.

Tickets for the Browns-Bengals game on Oct. 1 can be purchased by clicking HERE.

