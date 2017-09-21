The sweet story behind that enormous bust at the West Side Market

Does it look like Vince Bertonaschi from Vince's Meats? (Source: WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are some stunning things to see at the West Side Market -- like whole lambs, historic architecture, head cheese and apple fritters bigger than your head. Speaking of heads ... have you noticed the bust at Annemarie's Dairy that has scared a few kids?

Market-goers expect to see things like beef tongues and whole pigs. One new thing you may notice at the market is an enormous bust of a man in a blue baseball hat hanging out on top of Annemarie's Dairy at the H-4 and H-5 stands.

"It's Vince!" Natalie Puts said at the Sebastian's Meats stand across from the bust. Vince Bertonaschi, of course, is as venerable as the market itself.

Vince started cutting meat when he was just 14. (Source: YouTube)

The 68-year-old cut meats at the market for three decades before closing his stand in January.

Bertonaschi made the frustrating decision after the cost of rent went up at the market and his customer base started to shrink, said Annemarie Geffert, who owns Annemarie's Dairy.

Annemarie Garret smiles up at Vince's bust above her dairy stand at the West Side Market. (Source: WOIO)

Rolston Poultry, The Soup Center, Judy's Oasis and a vegetable stand closed at the same time as well.

The bust was made for the West Side Market's centennial parade in 2013. It was made from the same people who did The Cleveland Art Museum's Parade the Circle puppets, said Geffert.

"Some kids get scared. Some people take pictures and a lot do ask me why or what it is," she said. "A lot of people don't understand why it's there or who it is, but he did a lot for the market."

The bust was on Bertonaschi's stand and when he closed in January, the former president of the Tenants Association was going to trash it.

"I was like 'No way, you can't throw it out it's part of history,'" she said. "So I took it over because I was good friends with Vince."

Piccadilly Artisan Creamery, which offers frozen yogurt made with liquid nitrogen, i snow where Vince's Meats was for years.

Piccadilly is one of eight new vendors to open at the market.

Picadilly replaced Vince's Meats after the butcher stand closed after three decades as the West Side Market. (Source: WOIO)

The addition of new, returning and expanding businesses brings the market to 94 percent occupancy with 10 of the 178 retail spaces available.

