The sweet story behind that enormous bust at the West Side Market

Does it look like Vince Bertonaschi from Vince's Meats? (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are some stunning things to see at the West Side Market -- like whole lambs, historic architecture, head cheese and apple fritters bigger than your head. Speaking of heads ... have you noticed the bust at Annemarie's Dairy that has scared a few kids?
Market-goers expect to see things like beef tongues and whole pigs. One new thing you may notice at the market is an enormous bust of a man in a blue baseball hat hanging out on top of Annemarie's Dairy at the H-4 and H-5 stands.
"It's Vince!" Natalie Puts said at the Sebastian's Meats stand across from the bust. Vince Bertonaschi, of course, is as venerable as the market itself.
Vince started cutting meat when he was just 14. (Source: YouTube)
The 68-year-old cut meats at the market for three decades before closing his stand in January.
Bertonaschi made the frustrating decision after the cost of rent went up at the market and his customer base started to shrink, said Annemarie Geffert, who owns Annemarie's Dairy.
Annemarie Garret smiles up at Vince's bust above her dairy stand at the West Side Market. (Source: WOIO)
Rolston Poultry, The Soup Center, Judy's Oasis and a vegetable stand closed at the same time as well.
The bust was made for the West Side Market's centennial parade in 2013. It was made from the same people who did The Cleveland Art Museum's Parade the Circle puppets, said Geffert.
"Some kids get scared. Some people take pictures and a lot do ask me why or what it is," she said. "A lot of people don't understand why it's there or who it is, but he did a lot for the market."
The bust was on Bertonaschi's stand and when he closed in January, the former president of the Tenants Association was going to trash it.
"I was like 'No way, you can't throw it out it's part of history,'" she said. "So I took it over because I was good friends with Vince."
Piccadilly Artisan Creamery, which offers frozen yogurt made with liquid nitrogen, i snow where Vince's Meats was for years.
Piccadilly is one of eight new vendors to open at the market.
Picadilly replaced Vince's Meats after the butcher stand closed after three decades as the West Side Market. (Source: WOIO)
The addition of new, returning and expanding businesses brings the market to 94 percent occupancy with 10 of the 178 retail spaces available.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.More >>
If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.More >>
A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH.More >>
A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH.More >>
Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers. According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.More >>
Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers. According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.More >>
Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.More >>
Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.More >>
As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.More >>
As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>