Elyria police investigating two violent home invasions

Police officers say two residents were pistol-whipped and robbed in two separate home invasions this week.

Early Monday morning, two men broke into a Prospect Street home and attacked a 58-year-old man. The victim tells police he was hit several times with a gun.

And just before 11:00 p.m. Monday, three armed men broke into a Pasadena Avenue home. A 38-year-old man was home with his girlfriend and the girlfriend's 18-year-old daughter.

All three victims were held at gunpoint and the man was hit with the gun several times. Officers say the suspects then fired two shots at the victim when he ran out the door. The girlfriend managed to jump out a kitchen window and call for help.

All three suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored Dodge Ram.

Elyria police say the suspects are armed and dangerous. Police add the houses do not appear to have been picked at random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at 440-323-3302.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.