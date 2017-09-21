One of Cleveland's greatest heroes will be laid to rest Sunday

John Seelie of Cleveland was the last survivor of the attack on Wheeler Airfield the day Pearl Harbor was attacked. (Source: Vimeo)

It would be impossible to sum up the life of 94 year-old John Seelie, who passed away on Aug. 11, 2017 but they will try when he is laid to rest on Sunday as one of Cleveland's greatest heroes.

Born and raised in Cleveland, a simple passage written by Seelie on a Facebook page run by family, gets you into the beginning of his story when he enlisted in the Army in 1941.

I enlisted at the age of 18 at Fort Hayes in Columbus, Ohio. I don't know if it is still there. There were four of us and two places to go. The Philippines or Hawaii. When nobody could make up their mind, the captain flipped a coin. The two who went to the Philippines died. One died on Bataan and the other on the death march. The two of us who went to the Hawaiian Islands both survived.

It's Seelie's story of survival in Hawaii that is perhaps most remarkable.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 Seelie was on guard duty at Wheeler Army Airfield in Honolulu. The same morning the Japanese began the onslaught at Pearl Harbor.

Seelie was one of the first to see, and identify, the planes as enemies before they attacked the airfield.

"When I first saw these planes coming in I thought they were all American planes coming in. Until they got close enough that we saw the wings," Seelie recalls in an online interview posted on Vimeo.

As the Japanese fired on, and bombed, the planes on the airfield Seelie would have been among the first Americans to be shot at in the attack that would start World War II.

"The first shell went right through the hanger wall about a foot from my head. I fired I think four clips of ammunition, that was all. Granted it was not the best thing to try and knock down a plane," he says in the interview.

It's believed Seelie was the last remaining survivor from the Wheeler Airfield attack. It's estimated there are now only 300 survivors of the entire attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Seelie retired to Florida where he passed away from complications of cancer. In his final years Mr. Seelie was able to make several trips back to Pearl Harbor for memorials on the anniversary of the attacks. He was able to attend the 73rd (2014), 74th (2015) and the 75th (2016) anniversaries in Honolulu.

With him on those trips was a friend. A man whom Seelie had met at a "Browns Backers" bar in Florida.

Michael Cahill, a fellow Florida Browns fan, says he became a friend to Seelie after a game. Cahill found out Seelie was a Pearl Harbor Survivor and the two quickly became friends.

A friendship that included a trip to the 9/11 Memorial together, a solemn destination Seelie want to visit. The trip, with full honors for Seelie can be seen in a posted video.

Cahill says Seelie often said before his death, "Remember Honolulu. Remember Pearl Harbor when I go."

Seelie will get his wish this weekend with full military honors here in Cleveland.

Lt. Col. Richard Vargas (Ret.) will oversee the events on Sunday after becoming friends with Seelie on his New York 9/11 trip. Lt. Col. Vargas is encouraging all of Northeast Ohio to attend the ceremony at Calvary Cemetery.

"They should show up and pay their respects to a true American hero. Who sacrificed so that all of us could enjoy the freedom we have today," Lt. Col. Vargas told Cleveland 19 News Report Dan DeRoos on his travels to the Pentagon, before his trip to Cleveland on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Vargas, also a retired New York City police officer, created a bond with Seelie. So much so, he will deliver the eulogy on Sunday, that will close with, "John is not gone. He's moved on to his permanent assignment in Heaven. Where he is standing watch and maintaining vigilance over all of us."

Much like he did that morning, December 7, 1941. "A date which will live in infamy."

Sunday Sept. 24, 2017

Funeral (private): 11 a.m. Busch Funeral Home, 21369 Center Ridge Road, Cleveland, OH

Procession (private): noon procession from funeral home to cemetery

Military Services (public): 12:45 Cavlary Cemetery, 10000 Miles Ave., Cleveland, OH

Ceremony Includes: Full military honors/Presentation of flags to family/Taps/21 Gun Salute

