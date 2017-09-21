Remains found on Cleveland's west side are human

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirms the remains found on Cleveland's West Side on Sept. 20 are human. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirms the remains found on Cleveland's West Side on Sept. 20 are human.

Investigators are still trying to identify the victim, as well as a cause of death.

Police said the remains were found in a bag at a home on Longmead Avenue.

Longmead is on the city's west side, off of West 130th Street.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.