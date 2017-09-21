16 names added to fallen officers memorial - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

16 names added to fallen officers memorial

Re-dedication of the fallen officers memorial. (Source: WOIO) Re-dedication of the fallen officers memorial. (Source: WOIO)
Additional names added to the fallen officers memorial. (Source: WOIO) Additional names added to the fallen officers memorial. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A special ceremony Thursday to re-dedicate a memorial for Cleveland Police Fourth District officers killed in the line of duty.

The granite memorial, which is located outside the Fourth District Police station at 9333 Kinsman, was created in 2012, to honor Officers Anthony Johnson and Derek Owens.

Officer Johnson was shot and killed by bank robbery suspects outside the National City Bank on Harvard Avenue on October 21, 1981.

Officer Owens was shot and killed during a foot chase on February 29, 2008.

After searching the archives, police discovered 16 additional Fourth District officers, going back to 1901, had been killed.

Their names are now on the memorial.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:15:14 GMT
    Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

  • Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:04:28 GMT
    Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:31:07 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly