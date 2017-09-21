16 names added to fallen officers memorial

Additional names added to the fallen officers memorial. (Source: WOIO)

Re-dedication of the fallen officers memorial. (Source: WOIO)

A special ceremony Thursday to re-dedicate a memorial for Cleveland Police Fourth District officers killed in the line of duty.

The granite memorial, which is located outside the Fourth District Police station at 9333 Kinsman, was created in 2012, to honor Officers Anthony Johnson and Derek Owens.

Officer Johnson was shot and killed by bank robbery suspects outside the National City Bank on Harvard Avenue on October 21, 1981.

Officer Owens was shot and killed during a foot chase on February 29, 2008.

After searching the archives, police discovered 16 additional Fourth District officers, going back to 1901, had been killed.

Their names are now on the memorial.

