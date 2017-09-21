Mayor Frank Jackson's gang-violence update; arrests made, weapons seized (video)

Men still wanted by Cleveland police for various crimes. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, the city's Gang Impact Unit and other law enforcement agencies have arrested multiple individuals and taken weapons off of city streets connected to gang activity and gun violence.

Police Chief Calvin D. Williams and Commander Gary Gingell will join the mayor Thursday as he talks about the success the city has made against gang violence.

The mayor, along with many of the confiscated items will be on display Thursday at the Zelma George Recreation Center.

