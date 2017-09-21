Mayor Frank Jackson's gang-violence update; arrests made, weapon - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mayor Frank Jackson's gang-violence update; arrests made, weapons seized (video)

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Men still wanted by Cleveland police for various crimes. (Source: WOIO) Men still wanted by Cleveland police for various crimes. (Source: WOIO)
Recent arrests related to gang activity in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Recent arrests related to gang activity in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
Confiscated guns from gang violence in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Confiscated guns from gang violence in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
Guns confiscated during arrests and raids in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Guns confiscated during arrests and raids in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, the city's Gang Impact Unit and other law enforcement agencies have arrested multiple individuals and taken weapons off of city streets connected to gang activity and gun violence.

Police Chief Calvin D. Williams and Commander Gary Gingell will join the mayor Thursday as he talks about the success the city has made against gang violence.

The mayor, along with many of the confiscated items will be on display Thursday at the Zelma George Recreation Center.

