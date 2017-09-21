Planning commissioner explains why traffic is slowing down in Lakewood

The city of Lakewood has added a bike lane on Clifton Boulevard between West Clifton Boulevard and Lake Road. (Source WOIO)

Traffic has been slowing down on Clifton Boulevard in Lakewood while drivers make the morning commute.

The city has added a bike lane on Clifton Boulevard between West Clifton Boulevard and Lake Road. The goal according to Planning Commissioner Bryce Sylvester is to improve connectivity in the neighborhood.

The road had been bisected by an extension of Clifton Boulevard back in the 1950s. The change had the effect of narrowing the street to one lane and not everyone is happy.

"I think it's overstepping the power of a city hall," one driver said.

Drivers are still adjusting to the changes, sometimes people have to quickly merge as the road narrows. At times drivers are merging aggressively.

Clearly there is a learning curve for the thousands of people who use it coming from the west into Cleveland and then going home.

"We're also trying to create a truly multimodal city that's really important to us and these connector streets are helping us to do that." Sylvester said the city is listening to critics "We're very much open to making modifications based on what we learn over time."

Signage improvement, and the timing of lights should ease congestion. An observation made between 8-9 a.m. on Sept. 21, traffic was backed up about 3/4 mile toward the Rocky River Bridge.

Coming back to the same point it took about seven minutes to drive through. No bicyclists were seen.

"It's terrible for people in the morning and the afternoon," a different driver said.

Not everyone dislikes the change. A woman who had a child at a nearby school liked the merging's effect of slowing people down.

"I actually think it's better. People notoriously speed through this section. There's kids that live around here, there's an elementary school right there," the woman said.

