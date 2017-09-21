Family Feud Casting Call Coming To Northeast Ohio

FAMILY FEUD IS COMING TO NORTHEAST OHIO’S PREMIERE WATER PARK

KALAHARI RESORTS AND CONVENTIONS IN SANDUSKY TO HOST SHOW AUDITIONS

One of television’s most successful and beloved game shows is coming to Northeast Ohio searching for contestants and one of the area’s best family attractions will be hosting auditions.

Family Feud, one of the mainstays of TV gameshows since the 1970’s (airing weekdays at 3pm and 3:30pm on WOIO Cleveland 19) is holding a casting call at the Kalahari Resort and Conventions in Sandusky on Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th. Families are invited to audition by applying at familyfeud.com/audition, or by calling (323) 762-8467. Auditions are by appointment only: only those applicants who receive a call back with a specific audition time will be scheduled. Families are required to have five family members on hand for the audition per the format of the show and contestants are recommended to be 15 years of age or older. (Must be 18 or older to submit an application or a parent or legal guardian must submit for you.)

Click Here to apply to make an appointment.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. With locations in Sandusky, Ohio, Wisconsin Dells and the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania – Kalahari Resorts has something for everyone all-under-one-roof. Attractions and amenities include: access to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, outdoor waterparks (seasonal), award-winning dry play activities, state-of-the-art convention centers, delicious dining options, Spa Kalahari and Salon and more. For more information, please visit www.KalahariResorts.com.