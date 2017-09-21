Cleveland breaks record high temperature from Sept. 21, 1931

The temperature at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport hit 92 degrees today beating the high temperature record from 1931.

At 2:09 p.m. the temperature was 91 degrees. The record in 1931 was 90 degrees.

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said there is a chance that the temperature could get even hotter by 5 p.m.

Blocky weather patterns and jet streams from the north have brought warm weather to the area, Tanchak said.

The ground is dry, which tends to give the area some bonus degrees.

Here's a look at the record highs that Cleveland could beat coming up:

Friday's high: 87° (Record: 92°, 1895)

Saturday’s high: 88° (Record: 89°, 2010)

Sunday’s high: 88° (Record: 90°, 2010)

Monday’s high: 87° (Record: 88°, 2007)

Warm and dry weather will continue through Wednesday. Check the latest forecast here.

