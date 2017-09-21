Avon sunflower field, which raises thousands for cancer research - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Avon sunflower field, which raises thousands for cancer research, is disappearing due to development

Posted by Lacey Crisp, Reporter
The field has shrunk from 80 to 39 acres due to encroaching land development. (Source: WOIO) The field has shrunk from 80 to 39 acres due to encroaching land development. (Source: WOIO)
AVON, OH (WOIO) -

You can't miss the field, it's just off I-90 in Avon. 

Every September, thousands of people flock to the beautiful field of sunflowers to pay homage to a little girl. 

“She was fun-loving, very compassionate to other people,” said Megan McNamara, Maria’s mom.

Just like the life these flowers represent, the blooms are short-lived.

“Hope lives here. People see that and they experience it,” McNamara said.

Maria McNamara passed away in 2007, 14 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Her parents decided to create a living memorial.

“She would love that it is helping other people. That's what she was all about,” McNamara said.

Aside from their beauty, the sunflowers have significant meaning.

“The sunflower is the flower of hope. It also has a faith-filled significance. It follows the sun,” McNamara said.

A development group allows the family to use their land for the sunflowers. The once-80-acre field has dwindled to 38.

“The development was inevitable at some time,” McNamara said.

She says even with the field shrinking, it doesn't lessen the significance of the flower and the meaning.

“In a lot of ways, this field is bigger than we are,” McNamara said.

The family is hoping to work out a deal with the City of Avon to be able to keep the flowers in the city, and keep raising money for childhood cancer. Last year alone they raised $100,000 from the field. They have also awarded more than $1 million in grants.

