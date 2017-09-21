Sean Spicer's Emmy appearance was funny; let's refocus on real issues: Editorial

During the Emmy Awards, host Stephen Colbert trotted out former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer made a quick joke – a joke that targeted both his old boss and Colbert himself.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy’s -- period! Both in person and around the world,” exclaimed Spicer.

He was gone in a flash, but then the brief appearance started making the rounds on social media.

Some presidential supporters were outraged. Some presidential critics were...outraged.

How can that be? How can both sides be angry?

Go on Twitter and you'll find words like “NORMALIZING” and “DISTURBING."

That's a lot for a 10-second joke.

But you go back and the people in the room were laughing. They didn't have hours to dissect it, turn it over and inspect it. They just laughed, because there was a man in front of them making fun of himself.

Yes, we have serious issues to tackle as a nation. Yes, some issues probably aren't the best to joke about. But the size of the inauguration crowd probably isn't in that small circle of taboo topics. And just because somebody says something funny once doesn't mean you have to be on their side forever.

Some of our most famous presidents, guys like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, were famous for making jokes at their own expense.

I hope none of us take our jobs so seriously that we can't do the same. Look, we're either going to fix our problems as a country, or we aren't.

Regardless, there's nothing wrong with a little laugh along the way.

