Romona's Kids: Junior philanthropists raise funds for hurricane relief

When a child sees something frightening in the news, parents will often comfort them by telling them to look for the helpers, because there will always be people who are helping.

We found some kids who decided to help those most in need, following the devastating hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

“We made a lemonade stand with snacks and we’re raising money for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims,” said 12-year-old Luke Sidaway. “It was all over the news, it looked bad and I felt terrible.”

“I was watching the Hurricane live on TV and then my friend and I went outside and he said, “I saw all the houses destroyed by the hurricane and I felt bad for the people,” said 10-year-old Hailey Neitzel.

“I saw the storm surge and people had to move their stuff,” said 13-year-old Cameron Neitzel. “It made me want to raise money and make sure they get what they need.”

“I wanted to get them going again with new houses and a new source of water and transportation,” said 11-year-old Lewis Raba. “I feel great because it’s just amazing how many people donated to us and how much money we raised.”

The kids are giving the proceeds to the Red Cross, half for Hurricane Harvey relief and half for Hurricane Irma relief.

“We raised $412, so we split the money and they each got $206,” said 9-year-old Ariana Thompson.

“I felt pretty happy because everyone was giving money,” said 9-year-old Alizabeth Ferrari.

“Every time a car came by, we had signs, and we also put them up at the end of the street,” said 8-year-old Paityn Thompson.

“I’d like to say thank you to the police officers and firefighters of Parma Heights who came out and participated and donated,” said 11-year-old Dakota Neitzel.

“I also want to thank everyone who donated at the Broadview Multi-Care Center,” said Cameron Neitzel.

“Thank you to all the community for all the donations,” said Hailey Neitzel.

