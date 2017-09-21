Cats rescued from Florida hurricane disaster zone up for adoptio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cats rescued from Florida hurricane disaster zone up for adoption in Geauga County

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
60 cats rescued from Florida will be up for adoption in Geauga County on Friday. (Source: Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village) 60 cats rescued from Florida will be up for adoption in Geauga County on Friday. (Source: Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village)
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

Calling all cat lovers: the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village will receive 60 cats on Friday that were pulled from devastated hurricane zones in Florida.

The cats, ages four months and older, are being driven up by the Atlanta Humane Society at roughly 5 p.m.

Forty of the 60 cats will stay at Rescue Village until they are adopted. The Humane Society of Summit County, Portage APL, and Parma Animal Shelter will be taking the remaining 20 cats, which will also be put up for adoption, according to the shelter's Communications Specialist Leah Backo.

Rescue Village will be waiving all adoption fees on both adult cats and kittens now through Sunday to make room for the new cats from Florida.

Rescue Village is also asking for donations to help meet the needs of this specific transport, including: Purina Dry Cat Chow (blue bag), any brand canned cat food, cat toys, as well as monetary donations.

“There are a great many homeless cats in the flooded areas of Florida,” said Executive Director of Rescue Village Hope Brustein, “Rescue Village is glad to reach out to help. The cats coming to our shelter will be well cared for and rehomed. This is a deep part of our mission.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:15:14 GMT
    Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

  • Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:04:28 GMT
    Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:31:07 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly