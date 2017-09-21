Cats rescued from Florida hurricane disaster zone up for adoption in Geauga County

60 cats rescued from Florida will be up for adoption in Geauga County on Friday. (Source: Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village)

Calling all cat lovers: the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village will receive 60 cats on Friday that were pulled from devastated hurricane zones in Florida.

The cats, ages four months and older, are being driven up by the Atlanta Humane Society at roughly 5 p.m.

Forty of the 60 cats will stay at Rescue Village until they are adopted. The Humane Society of Summit County, Portage APL, and Parma Animal Shelter will be taking the remaining 20 cats, which will also be put up for adoption, according to the shelter's Communications Specialist Leah Backo.

Rescue Village will be waiving all adoption fees on both adult cats and kittens now through Sunday to make room for the new cats from Florida.

Rescue Village is also asking for donations to help meet the needs of this specific transport, including: Purina Dry Cat Chow (blue bag), any brand canned cat food, cat toys, as well as monetary donations.

“There are a great many homeless cats in the flooded areas of Florida,” said Executive Director of Rescue Village Hope Brustein, “Rescue Village is glad to reach out to help. The cats coming to our shelter will be well cared for and rehomed. This is a deep part of our mission.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.