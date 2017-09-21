5 reasons to watch "Tailgate 19" this Sunday

Tailgate 19 will air live from the Middleburg Heights' Brew Garden Sunday, Sept 24 at 11 a.m.

1. Beth Mowins is making history this season. She's the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL history, and Sunday, she’ll call the Browns-Colts game. Some football fans have an issue with this, but what about the guys who actually played the game? We're getting our analysts' takes: Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Beanie Wells.



2. The Browns, for the first time since the "Johnny" era two years ago, may actually be favored in a football game (they started the week out that way, but betting lines can always change). While players shouldn't know or care what the betting line is week to week, they certainly know how they match up with the Colts, and it's favorable. We'll break down exactly which individual matchups the Browns should win.



3. Remember the days leading up to the NFL Draft? I lobbied repeatedly for the Browns to draft Myles Garrett first overall, and then find a way to trade back up and land Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. The first move happened, the second one did not. Hooker ended up with the Colts, and he's already doing for them what he did for the Buckeyes: making plays. Hooker came up with his first NFL interception last week in his first start. Let's hope DeShone Kizer doesn't give him his second. We'll break down who the Browns need to attack, and who they need to avoid, in this game.



4. Speaking of Garrett, the top pick is "close" to finally making his NFL debut. Hue Jackson says the defensive end has made "huge progress" with that high ankle sprain, and Garrett was on the field in uniform on Thursday doing individual drills, but he still wasn't practicing with the team, and Jackson wouldn't pencil him in for this week. The more likely scenario has Garrett making his NFL debut next week against the Bengals. We'll have the latest information on who's in, and who's out, on Sunday during "Tailgate".



5. Isaiah Crowell has been vocal about wanting the ball, and wanting to 'get paid' (new contract), and the two go hand-in-hand. It's a Catch 22, though. The Browns try to get him going, and when the running game stalls, which it has through the first two weeks, they move on to Plan B, and don't return to Crowell. What do they need to do to get him going? We're talking with Beanie Wells, the former Buckeyes and Arizona Cardinals running back, about what's not working, and how to fix it.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.