Stark County Dog Pound packed with pets; dog warden urges adoption to save animals

Posted by Shelby Miller, Cleveland 19 reporter
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Dogs continue pouring into the Stark County Dog Pound and it's been that way all summer.

The dog warden is pleading with people to adopt, otherwise they may be forced to put animals down because they don't have space.

"Unfortunately as quick as it frees up, we're filling it up," said Stark County Dog Warden Jon Barber.

In Stark County, there are less than two dozen big kennels, but they're taking in big dogs every single day. Thursday two came in. Wednesday they got four new dogs in. 

"It just seems like the bully breed is what we're seeing the most of and the majority of the bully breed we're seeing coming in are unaltered males," Barber said. 

He said the fact so many dogs aren't spayed or neutered shows how many irresponsible dog owners there still are. Barber also blames backyard breeders that churn out puppies constantly then dump the worn out dogs.

"They're breeder dogs. We'll get those in and there's some back here even. They're just overbred and overbred," Barber said. 

DOGS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION

He also said it's clear a lot of dogs used to have homes of their own. They either somehow got out or their owners let them out, and they've never come back for them.

"We're trying to keep them here longer and give them a better chance of finding a home," Barber said. 

Some dogs have been at the pound since the start of August. The problem is, they can't stay there forever. 

Not only is there no space, cement floors and tiny cages aren't where dogs should be. They get stressed out and worn down, which makes them even more difficult to adopt.

"If the cage space filled up and we had to make those decisions it would've been decisions for euthanasia because there's nowhere else for them to go," Barber said. 

Barber hasn't had to put down a dog due to overcrowding, but he was on the verge of having to twice this summer.

He said recently two rescues came and grabbed a few dogs to free up some space, which helped save dogs that otherwise might have been euthanized.

The Stark County Dog Pound is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It's closed Sunday. 

