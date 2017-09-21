Portage County man beaten by Pittsburgh Police caught on camera

A Portage County man is recovering after a violent arrest in Pittsburgh.

One police officer has been placed on desk duty as several agencies investigate whether this was a case of excessive force.

This happened Tuesday night outside of the PPG Paints Arena after a Roger Waters concert in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Ravenna man says he was just trying to help police when things escalated.

But officers say he charged at them.

Part of what happened next was caught on video.

Cell phone video shows a struggle with Pittsburgh Police.

You can hear 47-year-old Daniel Adelman of Ravenna saying "I'm trying to help" repeatedly to police officers.

Adelman says he noticed police arresting a stranger, and it looked like they needed help.

“There wasn’t anything I was trying to do maliciously. I just thought someone was in trouble, I thought the officer was in trouble,” Adelman said.

Adelman says he was beaten and tased and his head was banged into the ground.

He has cuts on his face and he says his shoulder was separated and he has concussion-like symptoms.

“The officer got on the ground and was punching me straight in the face real good, I think I remember grabbing his hand,” Adelman said.

Pittsburgh Police have a different story.

They say they identified themselves as police officers several times and commanded Adelman to stop, but he charged forward and officers were concerned he would hit them or other people.

Police charged Adelman with obstruction, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Adelman admits he was drinking before this happened, but he says he didn't deserve to be treated like that.

He hired an attorney and he is fighting the charges.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney are now involved, and the Allegheny County District Attorney and internal affairs are investigating.

We're still waiting to find out if the other police officers involved will face any repercussions.

