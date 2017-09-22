Copy-Zoo hopes news gorillas will form 'troop' as in the wild

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has received two female gorillas from other zoos in an effort to create a new troop mirroring those in the wild.

Zoo officials say the females are 43-year-old Fredrika (fred-REEK'-uh) from Florida's Zoo Miami and 26-year-old Kebi Moya (KAY'-bee MOY'-uh) from Ohio's Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

They two arrived several months ago and have bonded. They are now getting to know Mokolo (muh-KO'-low), the zoo's 30-year-old male silverback.

Zoo officials say the two females were selected based on their social experiences and behaviors to form a social group with Mokolo.

The zoo hopes to introduce the troop to the public in the coming weeks.

