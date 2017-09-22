Red Cross blood drives help hurricane victims in need - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Red Cross blood drives help hurricane victims in need

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hundreds of blood drives were canceled across the country because of the recent natural disasters. Now, the American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood or platelets, especially in this time of need.

September is National Preparedness Month, because of the string of devastating hurricanes and other natural disasters, the need for donated blood is at a critical point. As a result, the Red Cross reports being down by approximately 3,000 donations. Volunteer blood and platelet donors are the only sources for blood products needed by hospital patients.

Donors interested in giving blood or platelets can either make an appointment with the Red Cross or visit an upcoming blood drive in the area. Here is a list of upcoming blood drives within the next week:

Friday, Sept. 22

  • Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Parma Blood Donation Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • University Hospitals Rainbow Area in Cleveland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bay Village Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Gurnery Elementary School in Chagrin Falls, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lake County YMCA in Painesville, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hope Ridge United Methodist Church in Mentor, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Parma Blood Donation Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Bethany English Lutheran Church in Cleveland, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Strongsville United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Cleveland 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Western Reserve Harley-Davidson in Mentor, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

  • Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Parma Blood Donation Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • St. Angela Marici Parish in Fairview Park, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • St. Edward High School in Lakewood, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • St. Leo the Great Church in Cleveland, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Lakewood United Methodist Church, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church in Brecksville, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Bain Cabin in Fairview Park, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

  • Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Stautzenberger College in Brecksville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Case Western Reserve Medical School in Cleveland 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Westlake Porter Public Library, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Ritter Public Library in Bermilion, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hilton Garden Inn in Mayfield Village, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

  • University Hospitals Rainbow Area in Cleveland, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Mayfield Village Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Cleveland Clinic in Solon, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Cuyahoga County Library in Strongsville, 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • Cuyahoga County Library in Middleburg Heights, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Middleburg Heights Community Center, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • American Legion in Sandusky, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

  • 6200 Oak Tree Boulevard in Independence, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • MarshBerry in Woodmere, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wickliffe Community Center, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Sterling Talent Solutions in Independence, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ohio CAT in Broadview Heights, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cuyahoga County Library in North Royalton, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

  • United Bank Building in Cleveland, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cuyahoga Community College in Highland Hills, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Euclid Hospital, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Berea Recreation Center, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Through the national inventory system, the Red Cross has the ability to move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed the most.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:15:14 GMT
    Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

  • Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:04:28 GMT
    Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:31:07 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly