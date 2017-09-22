Red Cross blood drives help hurricane victims in need

Hundreds of blood drives were canceled across the country because of the recent natural disasters. Now, the American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood or platelets, especially in this time of need.

September is National Preparedness Month, because of the string of devastating hurricanes and other natural disasters, the need for donated blood is at a critical point. As a result, the Red Cross reports being down by approximately 3,000 donations. Volunteer blood and platelet donors are the only sources for blood products needed by hospital patients.

Donors interested in giving blood or platelets can either make an appointment with the Red Cross or visit an upcoming blood drive in the area. Here is a list of upcoming blood drives within the next week:

Friday, Sept. 22

Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

University Hospitals Rainbow Area in Cleveland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bay Village Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gurnery Elementary School in Chagrin Falls, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake County YMCA in Painesville, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hope Ridge United Methodist Church in Mentor, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Bethany English Lutheran Church in Cleveland, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Strongsville United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Cleveland 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Western Reserve Harley-Davidson in Mentor, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

St. Angela Marici Parish in Fairview Park, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Edward High School in Lakewood, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Leo the Great Church in Cleveland, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church in Brecksville, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bain Cabin in Fairview Park, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Stautzenberger College in Brecksville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Case Western Reserve Medical School in Cleveland 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Westlake Porter Public Library, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ritter Public Library in Bermilion, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn in Mayfield Village, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

University Hospitals Rainbow Area in Cleveland, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayfield Village Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cleveland Clinic in Solon, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga County Library in Strongsville, 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cuyahoga County Library in Middleburg Heights, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Middleburg Heights Community Center, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

American Legion in Sandusky, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

6200 Oak Tree Boulevard in Independence, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MarshBerry in Woodmere, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wickliffe Community Center, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Sterling Talent Solutions in Independence, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ohio CAT in Broadview Heights, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga County Library in North Royalton, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

United Bank Building in Cleveland, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cuyahoga Community College in Highland Hills, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Euclid Hospital, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warzel Blood Donation Center in Cleveland 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center, 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Berea Recreation Center, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Through the national inventory system, the Red Cross has the ability to move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed the most.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information.

