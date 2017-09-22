Couple says 'pignapped' pet found dead in East Cleveland

A Cleveland couple says their miniature pet pig, that was believed to have been taken during a home burglary, has been found dead.

The body of the 15-pound pig named Spam was found in a backyard in East Cleveland on Thursday, according to the owners.

The owners told Cleveland 19 News that the pig, along with jewelry, a camera, and a television were stolen from their home during a recent burglary.

A GoFundMe was established to raise money towards a reward if the pig was found. Valerie Couch said on Facebook that the funds will now go to the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Cleveland police are investigating.

