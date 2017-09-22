$1M bond for suspect after would-be hitman tells police about mu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$1M bond for suspect after would-be hitman tells police about murder-for-hire plot

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Seljami Idrizi arrested in murder-for-hire plot. (Source: North Ridgeville Police) Seljami Idrizi arrested in murder-for-hire plot. (Source: North Ridgeville Police)
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The mastermind behind a murder-for-hire scheme is being held on $1 million bond.

Seljami Idrizi appeared in Elyria Municipal Court Friday. He's charged him with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, but did not enter a plea.

North Ridgeville police arrested the 39-year-old Grafton man on September 21.

Police say Idrizi hired a hit man to kill a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man.

After being hired, the hitman reached out to police.

Officers staged a crime scene with a local make-up artist to make it appear as if the victim was shot in the head.

Idrizi paid the hitman after seeing a picture from the fake crime scene.

Police are not releasing how much he was paid or a motive.

The judge also ordered Idrizi to surrender his US and Serbian passports. If Idrizi posts bond, he's ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, at his own expense and is forbidden leave Lorain County.

Idrizi will be back in court September 27.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:15:14 GMT
    Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

  • Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:04:28 GMT
    Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

  • Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:31:07 GMT
    Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>

    Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers.  According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly