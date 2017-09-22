$1M bond for suspect after would-be hitman tells police about murder-for-hire plot

The mastermind behind a murder-for-hire scheme is being held on $1 million bond.

Seljami Idrizi appeared in Elyria Municipal Court Friday. He's charged him with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, but did not enter a plea.

North Ridgeville police arrested the 39-year-old Grafton man on September 21.

Police say Idrizi hired a hit man to kill a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man.

After being hired, the hitman reached out to police.

Officers staged a crime scene with a local make-up artist to make it appear as if the victim was shot in the head.

Idrizi paid the hitman after seeing a picture from the fake crime scene.

Police are not releasing how much he was paid or a motive.

The judge also ordered Idrizi to surrender his US and Serbian passports. If Idrizi posts bond, he's ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, at his own expense and is forbidden leave Lorain County.

Idrizi will be back in court September 27.

