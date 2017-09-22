Where does Ohio rank for worst winter states?

If you had to take a guess where would Ohio fall in a list of bad winter states? Thrillist has actually ranked every state based on how miserable their winters are and while some of the list is debatable, Ohio's ran seems fair.

Ohio No. 14

You’ve got the lake-effect snowstorms of Lake Erie along the Snowbelt, which can dump LeBron levels of snow on the Cleve. You’ve got the moderate cold of the central lowlands and Columbus. But then you’ve got Cincinnati and it’s basically Kentucky's subtropical humid climate and wall lizards, which are something most people think of in Florida or Houston.

Looking through the list you find some rankings that could be up for debate. Let's call it subjective.

Hawaii though is not one of them and not surprisingly it gets the top spot followed by Arizona and California.

But then Colorado. Colorado?

Colorado No. 47

Yes, this seems like an odd placement for a state that clearly experiences some serious snowfall, but the thing is, snowfall is a cause for celebration here. Have you ever been to Colorado in wintertime?

So what is the most miserable state to be in for winter, according to Thrillist?

Minnesota No. 1

Parts of northern Minnesota see up to 170in of snow in a winter. One hundred seventy inches! That’s like two and a half times the height of Kent Hrbek!! It can get down to -60 degrees, a temperature at which frostbite can occur in fewer than five minutes.

