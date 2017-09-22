Cleveland police officer dragged by moving car - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police officer dragged by moving car

Glen Adkins. (Source: Facebook) Glen Adkins. (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland police officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a moving car trying to make an arrest.

Happened around 7 p.m. on September 20 in the area of East 71 and Ottawa.

According to the police report, officers were in the area looking for suspect Glen Adkins Jr.

Officers spotted Adkins running down the driveway of 3973 E. 71 and jump into a waiting car with a female driver.

Adkins jumped in and an officer grabbed his shoulders.

The female driver took off and the officer was being dragged while holding onto Adkins.

The officer let got after a few minutes and rolled on the ground several times.

He was treated and released from a local hospital for scrapes and swelling on his right arm.

Adkins remains on the loose.

Cleveland police consider him a violent criminal.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Downtown Days Block Party kicks off in Public Square (video)

    Downtown Days Block Party kicks off in Public Square (video)

    Friday, September 22 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-09-22 16:07:38 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    Downtown Days Block Party in Public Square kicks off its second year of activities in downtown Cleveland.

    More >>

    Downtown Days Block Party in Public Square kicks off its second year of activities in downtown Cleveland.

    More >>

  • FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:15:14 GMT
    Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

  • Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:04:28 GMT
    Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly