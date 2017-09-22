Cleveland police officer dragged by moving car

A Cleveland police officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a moving car trying to make an arrest.

Happened around 7 p.m. on September 20 in the area of East 71 and Ottawa.

According to the police report, officers were in the area looking for suspect Glen Adkins Jr.

Officers spotted Adkins running down the driveway of 3973 E. 71 and jump into a waiting car with a female driver.

Adkins jumped in and an officer grabbed his shoulders.

The female driver took off and the officer was being dragged while holding onto Adkins.

The officer let got after a few minutes and rolled on the ground several times.

He was treated and released from a local hospital for scrapes and swelling on his right arm.

Adkins remains on the loose.

Cleveland police consider him a violent criminal.

