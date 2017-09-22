Akron teacher under investigation

Police are investigating a complaint involving a Firestone High School math teacher.

Akron school officials say the 41-year-old male teacher was placed on a leave of absence this week after a verbal complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior".

Since the alleged incident happened in Munroe Falls, that police department is now handling the investigation.

Police are not releasing many details at this time, but say the alleged victim is a student.

The teacher was hired in January of 2008.

His name is not being released at this time.

