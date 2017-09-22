Walmart testing idea of delivering groceries right to your fridge

Walmart is testing the idea of delivering groceries right to your refrigerator when you're not home. (Source: AP)

Walmart is testing the idea of delivering groceries right to your refrigerator when you're not home.

The retailer posted the video announcement on their Youtube account on Sept. 21.

According to the video a customer would make their purchase on Walmart.com.

The delivery driver would carry the items and enter your home by entering a code through August Home. August Home is a "Smart Lock" that allows for keyless entry into your house.

After the driver is inside the home, the customer would be alerted through the August Home application. According the video, the customer has the opportunity to watch the driver drop off the groceries or put them away through security cameras on the app.

The retailer said the idea is being tested with a group in Silicon Valley.

You can watch the video below:

