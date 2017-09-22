Downtown Days Block Party kicks off in Public Square (video)

Downtown Days Block Party in Public Square kicks off its second year of activities in downtown Cleveland.

Hosted by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the Block Party runs 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 36 W. Superior Ave. There is no admission fee.

A selection of food and beverages are available for purchase.

The festival runs from Sept. 18 -thru - Sept. 23.

