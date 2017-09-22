Downtown Days Block Party kicks off in Public Square (video) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Downtown Days Block Party kicks off in Public Square (video)

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Downtown Days Block Party in Public Square kicks off its second year of activities in downtown Cleveland.

Hosted by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the Block Party runs 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 36 W. Superior Ave. There is no admission fee.

A selection of food and beverages are available for purchase.  

The festival runs from Sept. 18 -thru - Sept. 23.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Downtown Days Block Party kicks off in Public Square (video)

    Downtown Days Block Party kicks off in Public Square (video)

    Friday, September 22 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-09-22 16:07:38 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    Downtown Days Block Party in Public Square kicks off its second year of activities in downtown Cleveland.

    More >>

    Downtown Days Block Party in Public Square kicks off its second year of activities in downtown Cleveland.

    More >>

  • FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    FREE Queso at Moe's all day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:15:14 GMT
    Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)Free Queso Day at Moe's. (Source: Facebook)

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

    If you like free food, then today is your lucky day.  

    More >>

  • Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Cleveland Zoo welcomes new gorillas to exhibit

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:04:28 GMT
    Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new female gorillas. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>

    A pair of gorillas now make their home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo is welcoming two new female gorillas ahead of World Gorilla Day, Sept. 24. "Fredrika" (or Freddy) is 43-year-old from Zoo Miami in Miami, FL and 26-year-old and "Kebi Moya" (or Kebi) comes to Cleveland from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, OH. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly