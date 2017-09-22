While we weren't looking, Cleveland became the largest downtown in Ohio

There are 17 projects in various stages planned for downtown. (Source: Downtown Cleveland Alliance)

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) is celebrating a major milestone with 15,000 people now living in downtown.

The DCA is a non-profit organization looking to build up a vibrant downtown.

Because of the new benchmark of 15,000, along with more than 95,000 jobs in the downtown area, the DCA is proclaiming Cleveland the largest downtown in all of Ohio over taking the title from Columbus.

Ever since the economy recovered from the recession, downtown living has been booming. Whether it's a rehabbed building or new construction there is no doubt the need for living space continues to climb. In the past six years the occupancy rate for housing has been at 95 percent, making it hard to even find a place to live.

The new goal for the DCA is to get to 20,000 downtown residents by 2020.

Who's moving in?

It's maybe not who you think. While DCA says millennials make up the biggest portion of the 15,000 "empty nesters" (ages 55-64) are the fastest growing demographic at a rate of 128 percent between 2000 and 2015.

Families are also finding downtown a place to call home. Statistics a 134 percent increase in 0 to 5-year-olds and a 200 percent increase in 5 to 9-year-olds between 2010 and 2015.

Not done yet

Because of the boom and now the need developers continue to work on projects to increase the living space. According to DCA there are currently 17 projects in various stages that will bring another 3,345 living units online by 2020. Projects like The NuCLEus are still waiting for financing approval but projects like the The Beacon are already under construction. Both will drastically change the living space in downtown.

